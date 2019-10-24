California governor “owns” blackouts, takes political risk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he takes ownership of power shutoffs that have left hundreds of…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he takes ownership of power shutoffs that have left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark amid high wildfire danger.

Newsom blasted Pacific Gas & Electric and other utilities Thursday for failing to modernize electrical systems. He says shutting off power shouldn’t have to be the alternative.

His remarks in Los Angeles came amid hot and windy weather that was fueling wildfires on both ends of the state .

The governor says it’s on him to make sure blackouts don’t continue. It’s either a perilous or savvy declaration for a first-year governor who many see as a future presidential candidate.

