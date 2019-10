The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a statewide emergency as wildfires drive 200,000 people from their homes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a statewide emergency as wildfires drive 200,000 people from their homes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.