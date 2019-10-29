As Sessions considers campaign, rivals emphasize Trump feud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — As Jeff Sessions considers a bid for his former Senate seat, his GOP rivals have signaled…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — As Jeff Sessions considers a bid for his former Senate seat, his GOP rivals have signaled they are ready to use his tumultuous tenure as President Donald Trump’s attorney general against him.

The Associated Press reported Monday that multiple Republican sources say Sessions is making calls exploring a possible run for the seat now held by Sen. Doug Jones.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said he will “absolutely” stay in the race. Byrne said Trump doesn’t want Sessions to represent Alabama as a senator: “I know.”

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville said Sessions “had a chance to stand and defend the President and he failed.”

