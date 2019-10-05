Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 4:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital

Without oversight, scores of accused priests commit crimes

B-17 crash raises questions about vintage plane safety

NYPD officer killed by friendly fire is hailed as a hero

Purdue opioid deal blasted as records show $13B to Sacklers

Jury convicts 2nd man in 9-year-old Chicago boy’s slaying

Yellow cedar rejected for threatened species listing

Dank, the brand that isn’t, scrutinized amid vaping illness

Rev. Graham’s tour evokes evangelical support for Trump

21 Savage: Kids in US illegally should become citizens

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up