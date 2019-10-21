AP Top U.S. News at 2:07 a.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

October 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

1st federal opioid crisis trial to focus on distribution

Researchers find second warship from WWII Battle of Midway

NWS confirms a tornado touched down in Dallas

California relishes role as liberal trendsetter, Trump foe

Killing took place in New York, but Nicaragua hosts trial

Detroit-area men who sent millions to Yemen spared prison

Leaning cranes toppled at partly collapsed New Orleans hotel

Report: Synagogue massacre led to string of attack plots

Search for small plane missing near North Carolina airport

3 US soldiers killed in crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia

