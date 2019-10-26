AP Top U.S. News at 1:56 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger Firefighters race to control blazes before winds roar back Huffman released with…

Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger Firefighters race to control blazes before winds roar back Huffman released with 2 days left on 2-week prison term Doctor who kept fetuses is vilified in life and death Cleaning plant troubles could lead to hospital tool shortage Trump’s company exploring sale of landmark Washington hotel Health official: No ‘short list’ of vaping illness suspects Racial bias in health care software aids whites over blacks Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral Native Hawaiian heiress faces court test to control millions Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.