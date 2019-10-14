Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Chicago teachers may test unions’ ‘social justice’ strategy

Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home

Who says you can’t eat red meat? Food advice questioned anew

Florida timber farmers face tough choices year after Michael

Authorities: 3 deaths tied to Southern California wildfires

In or out? Court case on job bias casts pall on LGBT fests

California power outages highlight economic disparity

Serial killer’s victim portraits could help crack cold cases

New Orleans hotel collapse: Search on for a missing worker

Family ends search for missing CEO after a body is found

