Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4

US researchers on front line of battle against Chinese theft

Victims gain a voice to help guide Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

California man hailed as hero after explosion at Oktoberfest

US Supreme Court to review Kansas’ lack of insanity defense

Ex-President Jimmy Carter has black eye, stitches after fall

Dallas police investigate death of witness in ex-cop’s trial

Suspect held in fatal bludgeoning of sleeping homeless men

Mississippi 15-week abortion ban going to US appeals judges

Federal judge hears case to restore vote to Florida felons

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up