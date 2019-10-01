Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:40 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 1, 2019, 12:00 AM

Restoring forests 1 tree at a time, to help repair climate

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant

Wintry blast closes schools, plunges temperatures in Rockies

Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects teens’ new shopping behavior

Las Vegas massacre anniversary sparks debate on gun control

California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals

For the 2nd time this year, NYPD gunfire kills 1 of its own

Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx’s campaign

Missouri inmate with rare medical condition faces execution

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up