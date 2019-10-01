AP Top U.S. News at 12:40 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Restoring forests 1 tree at a time, to help repair climate How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke…

Restoring forests 1 tree at a time, to help repair climate How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant Wintry blast closes schools, plunges temperatures in Rockies Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects teens’ new shopping behavior Las Vegas massacre anniversary sparks debate on gun control California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals For the 2nd time this year, NYPD gunfire kills 1 of its own Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx’s campaign Missouri inmate with rare medical condition faces execution Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.