AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

Son says mother, 89, missing after California homes burn

‘Flash drought’ brings dust and dread to Southern farmers

Judge to hear arguments on stopping suits against Sacklers

California utility faces gripes over deliberate blackouts

California businesses face reality of electrical outages

California power outage: Isn’t there an easier way?

UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker

El Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 22 deaths

Board strips Little Rock teachers’ union bargaining power

Court denies attempts to stop opioid trial before it begins

