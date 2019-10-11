AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

Son says mother, 89, missing after California homes burn
‘Flash drought’ brings dust and dread to Southern farmers
Judge to hear arguments on stopping suits against Sacklers
California utility faces gripes over deliberate blackouts
California businesses face reality of electrical outages
California power outage: Isn’t there an easier way?
UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker
El Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 22 deaths
Board strips Little Rock teachers’ union bargaining power
Court denies attempts to stop opioid trial before it begins
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.