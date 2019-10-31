Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 31, 2019, 12:00 AM

Stable costs but more uninsured as ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups open

Disabled, infirm at senior complex were ‘abandoned’ in dark

California not out of fire danger from lingering winds

Anger grows as utility struggles to get its blackouts right

American students’ performance lags on Nation’s Report Card

Chicago teachers OK tentative agreement but strike goes on

AP FACT CHECK: Afghanistan isn’t safer than Chicago

Oklahoma judge rejects challenge to ‘permitless carry’ law

Doctor at Missouri abortion clinic defends patient care

After calorie counts go on fast-food menus, orders dip a bit

