AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 17, 2019, 12:00 AM

Chicago teachers to strike in nation’s 3rd largest district

Fort Worth faith leaders want judge to enforce police reform

Cause for hope and caution following police shooting in home

Opioid settlement talks broaden ahead of 1st federal trial

APNewsBreak: Skeleton unearthed beneath California peak

Workers celebrate deal with GM, show union power in industry

Detectives across US grill serial killer, close cold cases

Scrutiny of vaccine exemptions banishes some from schools

Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot

City official: I support vandalism of Columbus statue

