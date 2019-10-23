Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

Jamaican citizens sue Yellowstone Club over wages

Lori Loughlin, other parents charged again in college scheme

Charges: Church shooting suspect badly beats public defender

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

Court weighing whether judge can unseal lynching records

Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims

Esper arrives in Baghdad to discuss US troop deployments

The diplomat took notes. Then he told a story.

Secular groups decry Carson’s church and state comment

Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech rivals pose a threat

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up