AP Top U.S. News at 1:56 a.m. EDT

October 12, 2019, 12:00 AM

Winds dying as crews fight flames in Southern California

California outages ease after wind, fire danger move south

The Latest: 97% of blackout customers have power restored

With warming, get used to blackouts to prevent wildfires

Louisiana’s Democratic governor reaching for primary win

Opera star Jessye Norman’s funeral set for Georgia hometown

Man sentenced to death for Texas attack that killed 6

Decades after her daughter’s death, a mother gets answers

Trump administration pays NGOs who helped migrants

Judges block green card denials for immigrants on public aid

