AP Top U.S. News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

Florida timber farmers face tough choices year after Michael

Authorities: 3 deaths tied to Southern California wildfires

California governor signs fur sale, circus animal bans

California outages ease after wind, fire danger move south

Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff

Illinois’ automatic voter registration delays worry experts

Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing

Jessye Norman, opera icon, memorialized at hometown funeral

Pregnancy discrimination continues, 41 years after US ban

Man sentenced to death for Texas attack that killed 6

