AP Top U.S. News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 2, 2019, 12:00 AM

Federal judge upholds affirmative action at Harvard

Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor found guilty of murder

White ex-officer’s guilty verdict stuns some black advocates

Federal judge temporarily blocks Georgia abortion law

San Francisco residents use rocks to block homeless camping

Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids

2 years after Las Vegas attack, loved ones honor 58 victims

Restoring forests for the sake of climate, habitats

Trump-Ukraine whistleblower is part of long tradition

Judge temporarily blocks law aimed at Trump’s tax returns

