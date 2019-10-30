Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

Anger mounts as utility imposes more blackouts in California

Small plane crashes, leaving pilot dead, houses ablaze

Amazon hopes $1.5 mil elects pro-business Seattle leaders

Missouri agency tracked Planned Parenthood patients’ periods

Teen’s family says he complained of bullying before death

Groups threaten to sue U. of California over SAT, ACT use

APNewsBreak: State investigating MIT lab radiation complaint

Hackles rise as Chicago teachers strike drags into day 10

US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grow hemp

Student performance lags on Nation’s Report Card

