AP Top U.S. News at 12:53 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Lights out: Power cut in California to prevent deadly fires GM workers worry about paying bills as strike continues Politician…

Lights out: Power cut in California to prevent deadly fires GM workers worry about paying bills as strike continues Politician charged in human trafficking adoption scheme Fall snowstorm blasts Rockies, heading toward Midwest Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump Amid rift with China, will the NBA be forced to apologize? California bans pesticide linked to brain damage in children Alaska Supreme Court hears youth climate change lawsuit Officials find more fetal remains connected to late doctor El Paso mass shooting suspect faces trial judge for 1st time Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.