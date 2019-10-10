Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2019, 12:00 AM

Lights out: Power cut in California to prevent deadly fires

GM workers worry about paying bills as strike continues

Politician charged in human trafficking adoption scheme

Fall snowstorm blasts Rockies, heading toward Midwest

Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump

Amid rift with China, will the NBA be forced to apologize?

California bans pesticide linked to brain damage in children

Alaska Supreme Court hears youth climate change lawsuit

Officials find more fetal remains connected to late doctor

El Paso mass shooting suspect faces trial judge for 1st time

