Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump

California faces historic power outage due to fire danger

2 suspects in custody, 1 sought in cop trial witness slaying

New York bomber convicted in shootout with New Jersey police

9-year-old charged with murder in 5 Illinois fire deaths

Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor

Fed’s odd dilemma: Low unemployment but pressure to do more

Couple get month sentence in college bribery scandal

Doctors turn to thumbs for diagnosis and treatment by text

Facebook to settle advertiser lawsuit for $40 million

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up