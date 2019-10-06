Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Ex-officer not guilty of manslaughter in Georgia shooting

Suspect held in fatal bludgeoning of sleeping homeless men

Clampdown on vaping could send users back toward cigarettes

America’s last slave ship could offer a case for reparations

Museum of the Bible quietly replaces questioned artifact

Witness in ex-Dallas officer’s murder trial shot and killed

Man led by rope says video of arrest made him feel shame

US appeals court to hear Mississippi 15-week abortion ban

Mormon leader: Be kind to LGBTQ, but don’t forget God’s laws

Without oversight, scores of accused priests commit crimes

