Sea urchin explosion off California, Oregon decimates kelp
Fire has industry rethinking guidance to dump burning trash
Most states not giving driver’s license data to Washington
Mom’s murder case raises questions about what doctors knew
Tragedies deepen Jewish-Muslim bonds to fight hate crimes
Mountain skeleton may be man from Japanese internment camp
Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
Rose McGowan sues alleging intimidation by Weinstein, others
What’s new: GOP storms closed-door deposition, causing delay
Lawyer for Kavanaugh accuser to investigate Baltimore police
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.