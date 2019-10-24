AP Top U.S. News at 2:00 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Sea urchin explosion off California, Oregon decimates kelp Fire has industry rethinking guidance to dump burning trash Most states not giving driver's license data to Washington Mom's murder case raises questions about what doctors knew Tragedies deepen Jewish-Muslim bonds to fight hate crimes Mountain skeleton may be man from Japanese internment camp Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers Rose McGowan sues alleging intimidation by Weinstein, others What's new: GOP storms closed-door deposition, causing delay Lawyer for Kavanaugh accuser to investigate Baltimore police