Chicago strike means day off for some, emergency for others
Unlikely alliance fighting pipeline in Texas Hill Country
After delay, New Orleans to demolish cranes at hotel site
Service canceled for Texas woman shot at home by officer
Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student
Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border
New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign
Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores
Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados damage Florida
Indiana attorney general faces hearing on future as lawyer
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.