AP Top U.S. News at 2:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

Chicago strike means day off for some, emergency for others

Unlikely alliance fighting pipeline in Texas Hill Country

After delay, New Orleans to demolish cranes at hotel site

Service canceled for Texas woman shot at home by officer

Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student

Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border

New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign

Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores

Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados damage Florida

Indiana attorney general faces hearing on future as lawyer

