AP Top U.S. News at 2:05 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Chicago strike means day off for some, emergency for others Unlikely alliance fighting pipeline in Texas Hill Country After delay,…

Chicago strike means day off for some, emergency for others Unlikely alliance fighting pipeline in Texas Hill Country After delay, New Orleans to demolish cranes at hotel site Service canceled for Texas woman shot at home by officer Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados damage Florida Indiana attorney general faces hearing on future as lawyer Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.