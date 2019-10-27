Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

Special needs families hope Chicago strike will bring change

Critics gear up for response to lease sale in Arctic refuge

One-year commemoration of synagogue shooting to be marked

ERA activists are eyeing a win in Virginia. Is now the time?

Lawsuit: Southwest pilots streamed video from bathroom cam

DNA test reunites half brothers; both were cops in Florida

California blaze forces evacuations as wind spurs blackouts

Activists ask NBC to release NDAs, hold independent probe

Discord over deal to settle Houston-area bail lawsuit

Snow jobs: In tight labor market, ski areas up the ante

