AP-SYNC 1, AP-SYNC 2 Thursday Coverage

10:30 aed – President Trump departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews – monitor for remarks. We are no longer expecting remarks on White House departure. If the president speaks at Andrews, we will provide those remarks on tape playback.

10:45 aed – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news conference.

8:00 ped – President Trump holds rally in Dallas, Texas.

AP-SYNC 2 Coverage:

11:00 aed – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to hold a joint press availability in Ankara, Turkey, following their meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

These feeds will not be anchored, and will air long-form only on the designated channels.

Please monitor your wires and network line for updates.

