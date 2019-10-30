AP Interview: Mass shootings haunt federal prosecutor

CINCINNATI (AP) — The outgoing lead federal prosecutor in southern Ohio says the crime he fears most is the one…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The outgoing lead federal prosecutor in southern Ohio says the crime he fears most is the one that happened less than three months ago in Dayton — a deadly mass shooting.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says he believes there are many more potential mass shooters across the United States. He says they are encouraged by internet extremists from the Islamic State group to violent white nationalists, and have easy access to guns and ammunition to carry out “horrific violence” such as the Aug. 4 shootings that killed nine people in Dayton before police killed the gunman.

Glassman discussed that and other major cases in an Associated Press interview. He steps down Friday for Republican President Donald Trump’s nominee, a veteran Columbus-based federal prosecutor.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.