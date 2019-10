Alabama governor completes radiation treatment for cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who was diagnosed last month with a small spot of cancer on…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who was diagnosed last month with a small spot of cancer on a lung, said Friday she has successfully finished outpatient radiation treatments.

Ivey’s office issued a statement saying she and her doctor expect a full recovery based on the early stage of cancer that was detected and the type of treatment it required.

“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early,” said Ivey, who has made several public appearances during the treatment.

The 74-year-old Republican announced last month that doctors had found a small, isolated spot of cancer in her lung. Ivey hasn’t disclosed her exact diagnosis or additional details about the illness.

Ivey’s statement said her longtime doctor discovered the cancer early during a routine exam.

