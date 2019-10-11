Administration wants to cut WH foreign policy staff in half

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser said Thursday that he wants to reduce the White House…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser said Thursday that he wants to reduce the White House foreign policy staff by half.

Robert O’Brien said that during the Obama administration the number of staffers swelled to more than 100.

He told employees at a National Security Council town hall late Thursday that he wants to bring the staff level back to where it was when Condoleezza Rice was national security adviser for President George W. Bush. O’Brien said on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” that that was about 100 staffers to give policy advice “with two wars going on.”

The size of the NSC has fluctuated over the years.

