4 people killed in wrong-way crash on San Francisco highway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a San Francisco highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened Thursday about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Highway Patrol spokesman Bert Diaz tells the San Francisco Chronicle a woman in her 30s was driving a Volkswagen that crashed head-on into a taxi with two passengers. Both drivers and the passengers in the taxi died at the scene.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 101 were closed for nearly seven hours and reopened around 7 a.m.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

The identities of those killed have not been released pending their formal identification by the coroner’s office.

