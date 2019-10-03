3 killed in Texas explosion on private land used by hunters

BOGATA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in northeast Texas say three people are dead following a weekend explosion on private land…

BOGATA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in northeast Texas say three people are dead following a weekend explosion on private land used by hunters.

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the explosion appears to have occurred Saturday evening but authorities weren’t notified until the following day after a family member was unable to reach one of those killed.

The bodies of the three people have been recovered but authorities have not released their names.

Officials have not explained what caused the blast and no other information was immediately available Tuesday.

The explosion happened near Bogata, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

