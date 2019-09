Wisconsin man accused of making illegal vaping cartridges

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man is accused of manufacturing thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges a day…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man is accused of manufacturing thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges a day with THC oil for almost two years.

Kenosha County prosecutors say 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines had 10 employees to make cartridges that were packaged to look professionally done. The Kenosha News reports authorities seized 188 pounds (85.28 kilograms) of marijuana, THC oil, and about $20,000

Police arrested Huffhines Thursday. Charges are pending and he’s being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He’s due in court Friday.

The arrest comes as health officials investigate 450 possible cases in 33 states where vaping was linked to a severe lung disease. Health officials have warned against buying counterfeit vaping cartridges. It’s unknown if the Wisconsin operation has been linked to any illnesses.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.