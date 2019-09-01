Home » National News » Weather forecasters say Hurricane…

Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a catastrophic Category 5 storm

The Associated Press

September 1, 2019, 7:56 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

