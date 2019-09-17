Voting system components stolen from Atlanta election site

ATLANTA (AP) — Two machines used to check voters into their voting location as part of Georgia’s election system have…

ATLANTA (AP) — Two machines used to check voters into their voting location as part of Georgia’s election system have been stolen from an Atlanta precinct.

The theft occurred overnight, just hours before local elections began Tuesday.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Tess Hammock says Fulton County and Atlanta police are investigating the break-in at Grove Park Recreation Center. Hammock says replacement machines were deployed and the election wasn’t affected.

The machines, called express polls, contain voter names, addresses, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers. They are password protected.

State officials are in the process of replacing Georgia’s current outdated voting machines and aim to have the new system ready by March.

Hammock said the new system will give officials the ability to “track individual units, encrypt data, and better secure voter information.”

