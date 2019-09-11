Home » National News » US wholesale prices edge…

US wholesale prices edge up slight 0.1% in August as energy prices fall sharply

The Associated Press

September 11, 2019, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US wholesale prices edge up slight 0.1% in August as energy prices fall sharply.

