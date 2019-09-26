Home » National News » US says Syria used…

US says Syria used chemical weapons in May attack

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 1:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States has concluded that the Syrian government used chemical weapons in an attack in May.

Speaking in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, Pompeo said U.S. officials had determined that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government had used chlorine in the attack on opposition forces in Idlib province on May 19.

He said the U.S. would provide an additional $4.5 million to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to fund investigations into other instances of suspected Syrian chemical weapons use.

Pompeo also called on the Assad government to release thousands of unjustly detained prisoners, including American journalist Austin Tice. Tice has been missing and presumed held by the government for seven years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News White House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up