Home » National News » US judge will block…

US judge will block new Trump administration rules for the detention of immigrant children

The Associated Press

September 27, 2019, 4:07 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — US judge will block new Trump administration rules for the detention of immigrant children.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up