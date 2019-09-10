WASHINGTON (AP) — US household income finally matches 1999 peak, while poverty rate hits lowest point since 2001.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 10, 2019, 10:16 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US household income finally matches 1999 peak, while poverty rate hits lowest point since 2001.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.