WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at modest 2% rate in April-June quarter, down from 3.1% first quarter gain.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 26, 2019, 8:32 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at modest 2% rate in April-June quarter, down from 3.1% first quarter gain.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.