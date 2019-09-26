Home » National News » US economy grew at…

US economy grew at modest 2% rate in April-June quarter, down from 3.1% first quarter gain

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy grew at modest 2% rate in April-June quarter, down from 3.1% first quarter gain.

