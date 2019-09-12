WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slows to tiny 0.1% gain in August, reflecting falling energy prices.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 12, 2019, 8:34 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slows to tiny 0.1% gain in August, reflecting falling energy prices.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.