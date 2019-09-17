ISRAEL-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: Israel’s president wants new government fast JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president says he will press party…

ISRAEL-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Israel’s president wants new government fast

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president says he will press party leaders to quickly form a new government after initial exit polls showed no clear winner in parliamentary elections.

Reuven Rivlin’s office said Tuesday that his nomination of a candidate to form the next government would be guided in part by the need to avoid a third election, after two votes in five months. It said he would meet with party leaders “after he receives a clear picture of the results, and as soon as possible.”

Israel’s largely ceremonial president assigns the task of forming a new government to the party leader most likely to assemble a majority coalition.

Exit polls showed former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party winning slightly more seats than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. But it appeared that neither would be able to form a government without Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beitenu, which has said it wants a national unity government.

Israel’s parliament dissolved itself after April’s elections when Netanyahu was unable to assemble a majority.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Saudi minister: 50% of crude reduction restored

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says 50% of the production cut by the attack on its oil processing plant has been restored.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comments Tuesday night at a news conference in Jiddah.

The attack Saturday struck a Saudi oil field and the world’s largest crude oil processing plant, which knocked out 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day for the kingdom, or about 5% of the world’s daily production.

The prince added that within this month, production capacity will be up to 11 million barrels per day by the end of September. It had been around 9.6 milllion barrels per day before the attack.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, whom a Saudi-led coalition have been fighting since March 2015, claimed the attack. However, U.S. and Saudi officials say they believe Iran carried out the assault, something denied by Tehran.

AP-US-CONGRESS-RUSSIA-PROBE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump loyalist grilled on message to Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Lewandowski is confirming that President Donald Trump asked him to urge Jeff Sessions to reverse himself and oversee the Russia investigation. Lewandowski never delivered that message, but he told the House Judiciary Committee that Trump didn’t ask him to break the law.

He said, “I didn’t think the president asked me to do anything illegal.” Under questioning later by Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson, Lewandowski confirmed as “accurate” that Trump had asked him to deliver the message.

Asked why, according to the Mueller report, he never delivered the message to Sessions as instructed, Lewandowski answered that he had taken his kids to the beach.

Lewandowski never worked for Trump in the White House, but remained a confidant.

The questioning came as the Democratic-led panel conducted its first impeachment hearing.

OBIT-COKIE ROBERTS

Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75

NEW YORK (AP) — Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.

ABC announced her death on Tuesday. Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.

She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.

OPIOID CRISIS-BLOOD MONEY?

‘Blood money’? Purdue settlement would rely on opioid sales

The proposed settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma would raise money to clean up the opioid mess by … selling more opioids.

That would amount to blood money, in the opinion of some critics. And it’s one reason two dozen states have rejected the settlement.

The proposed settlement could be worth $10 billion or more over time. The company is making a case for it in bankruptcy court as a way to end some 2,600 lawsuits, most of them from state, local and tribal governments seeking to hold the company accountable for an opioid crisis that has claimed 400,000 lives in the U.S. in the last two decades.

Under the deal, a reformed version of the company could keep selling the drug, with profits helping fund the settlement.

MARIJUANA-COUNTERFEIT VAPES

As illnesses spread, fake vape gear sells on LA streets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s not hard to find the materials to produce counterfeit marijuana vapes in California.

Packaging and hardware to produce authentic-looking copies of popular name brands are on sale in downtown Los Angeles, a short walk from police headquarters.

The ready availability of replica packaging helps explain an explosion in counterfeiting in California. And that counterfeiting could be contributing to an emerging health crisis with vape-related lung illnesses.

Once purchased, a counterfeiter can add untested, and possibly dangerous, marijuana oil to the empty cartridge. The oil is widely available in the state’s illegal market — even online.

The rip-offs have gotten so bad that Kingpen, a major legal brand, is planning a complete makeover of its packaging.

The counterfeit vapes look convincing to the untrained eye, some even carrying fake stickers to make it appear state approved.

GIANTS-JONES

Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones named Giants’ starting QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning is being benched and the Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants is about to begin.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.

The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants’ starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season. That was the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and ’11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.

BUDGET BATTLE

Back to basics: Congress tries to keep government lights on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The good news in Congress is that it doesn’t look like bitterly polarized lawmakers will stumble into another government shutdown.

But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there’s scant evidence that power sharing will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon.

The House and the Republican-held Senate can’t agree on big issues like infrastructure, guns and health care. They also can’t agree on lower-tier items that typically pass by wide margins, such as short-term extensions of the federal flood insurance program and the Export-Import Bank, which helps finance export deals important to large manufacturers.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Eurotunnel tests new ‘digital border’ for Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Eurotunnel has held a round of tests to prepare for a possible no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, checking that a new “digital border” between France and Britain would work seamlessly and keep traffic flowing in the event of new controls.

Eurotunnel ran freight trucks between Folkestone, in Britain, and Coquelles in France to test the new 15 million-euro ($16.6 million) infrastructure that features bar codes for customs declarations.

Eurotunnel spokeswoman Anne Laure Descleves warned that transport companies must declare freight in advance to make the journey, warning that “teething problems” could exist at the start.

TRUMP FUNDRAISING

Protest likely to greet Trump fundraising trip in California

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to the Democratic stronghold of California, where a series of high-dollar fundraisers will likely be met with protests.

Trump routinely mocks the state’s liberal culture, policies and politics. Yet his visit signals there are still plenty of wealthy California Republicans who support him.

The events will be spread across two days and are expected to bring in $15 million. That’s according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The progressive Backbone Campaign says on Facebook that it plans to fly a large “Baby Trump” balloon in the Bay Area when Trump is in town.

In the suburbs of Albuquerque, New Mexico, supporters cheered the president as he vowed to flip the Democratic-leaning state in 2020.

