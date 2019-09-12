SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement…

SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM

Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing nationwide enforcement of a new Trump administration rule that prevents most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

The justices’ order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. The policy is meant to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there.

Most people crossing the southern border are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty. They are largely ineligible under the new rule.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the high court’s order. Sotomayor says the rule upends “longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution.”

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

Tentative opioid deal won’t end court battles for Purdue

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative settlement to thousands of lawsuits alleging it was partly responsible for a national opioid crisis. But that doesn’t mean its court battles are over.

More than 20 states and lawyers representing some 2,000 local governments have signed on, pending ironing out some details. But the majority of states have not agreed.

And some are promising to continue their legal fights against the company and the Sackler family, which owns it, saying the settlement does not go far enough to hold the company accountable.

They say they’re prepared to object to the proposed deal in bankruptcy court, where it heads next.

More than 20 states have also filed lawsuits against members of the Sackler family. Several have said they intend to continue those cases.

BORDER WALL

In small section of border wall, Trump’s promise takes shape

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration plans to build up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of border wall by the end of next year, and plans are already taking shape in Arizona and elsewhere.

But some are skeptical about whether the goal announced this week is achievable or even necessary.

Construction crews south of Yuma, Arizona, are putting up tall fencing along 5 miles (8 kilometers) of U.S.-Mexico border. The section is replacing shorter barriers meant to keep out cars, but not people.

The Border Patrol says tens of thousands of people have crossed the border illegally through the area and that the existing barriers don’t suffice.

While the number of people apprehended by the Border Patrol is up in Yuma compared with last year, the figure has dropped dramatically there and across the southern border over the past few months.

BC-FOREVER CHEMICALS-SLUDGE

Concerns rise over tainted sewage sludge spread on croplands

LAPEER, Mich. (AP) — Experts are raising concerns that sewage sludge used as fertilizer around the U.S. could contaminate crops with potentially harmful chemicals.

About half of the 7 million tons of sludge generated each year is applied to farm fields and other lands. It’s a high-quality, low-cost soil additive.

But some contains chemicals known as PFAS. Studies show they can be absorbed into crops such as lettuce and tomatoes.

Scientists say the extent of any threat to food supplies is unknown because little testing has been done.

The federal government hasn’t limited PFAS in fertilizer or developed a standard for determining safe levels.

A dairy farm in Maine that used sludge shut down after high PFAS levels were found in its milk. Cities in Michigan and Wisconsin have stopped providing sludge to local farms.

JUSTIFY-DRUG TEST

Report: Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown run

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown.

The Times said instead of a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results. The newspaper also reported that instead of filing a public complaint, the board made decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for horses found to have scopolamine in their systems.

The newspaper said test results, emails and internal memorandums show how California regulators waited nearly three weeks, until the Kentucky Derby was only nine days away, to notify Baffert of the positive test. Then, two months after the Belmont victory, the board disposed of the inquiry altogether during a closed-door executive session.

The Times said Baffert didn’t respond to multiple attempts seeking comment.

DEMOCRATS-IMPEACHMENT

Some Democrats concerned as Judiciary sets impeachment rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is approaching its first impeachment-related vote, set to define procedures for upcoming hearings on President Donald Trump. Some moderates in the caucus are urging the panel to slow down.

The vote Thursday is an escalation as the Judiciary panel has said it is examining whether to recommend articles of impeachment. It would allow the committee to designate certain hearings as impeachment hearings, empower staff to question witnesses, allow some evidence to remain private and permit the president’s counsel to officially respond to testimony.

As the committee moves forward, some moderate House Democrats are concerned about the committee’s drumbeat on impeachment. Several freshmen Democrats met with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Wednesday and expressed concerns about the path ahead.

TRUMP-VAPING

Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market, especially those favored by children.

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and has authority to ban vaping flavors, but has resisted calls to take that step.

Instead, the agency has said it is studying the role of flavors in vaping products, including whether they help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

OPIOID CRISIS-ONE COUNTY

Settlement money won’t restore Ohio city upended by opioids

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Public officials in Akron, Ohio, say no amount of money will restore the families and institutions that have been upended by the opioid crisis.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma struck a proposed deal Wednesday with about half the states and thousands of local governments over its role in the epidemic. That could mean that public agencies will one day be paid back for the cost of responding to the crisis.

Akron was hit hard by overdose deaths. Some people say it will never be the same. Fire Chief Clarence Tucker says he sometimes felt as if his community was under attack.

Hundreds of deaths shattered families, orphaned children, exhausted first responders and drained public resources. At one point, city officials needed a mobile morgue to house all the corpses.

WALMART-GROCERY SUBSCRIPTION

Walmart rolls out unlimited grocery delivery subscription

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is rolling out an unlimited grocery delivery subscription service this fall as it races to gain an advantage in the competitive fresh food business.

The service will charge an annual membership fee of $98 for subscribers to access unlimited same-day delivery, which will be offered in 1,400 stores in 200 markets. By year-end, it will extend to a total of 1,600 stores — or more than 50% of the country.

The move allows the nation’s largest grocer to further tap into time-starved shoppers looking for convenience at a time when Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon and others to expand fresh-food delivery.

About two years ago, Amazon purchased Whole Food Market Inc. and is now is offering same-day grocery delivery in various cities.

