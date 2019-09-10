TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump calls NC vote 1st step to removing Pelosi WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is…

The Latest: Trump calls NC vote 1st step to removing Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging North Carolina voters to “take the first steps” toward removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “winning the back the House in 2020.”

Trump is in Fayetteville campaigning on behalf of Republican Dan Bishop in a closely watched special election that takes place Tuesday. Bishop is running against Democrat Dan McCready for a House seat.

Trump is trying to fire up GOP voters by trashing Democrats. He says a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is “a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream.”

He says he offers “the only positive vision for the people of North Carolina.”

He says, “Our first task is a giant victory tomorrow.”

BAHAMAS-HURRICANE DORIAN

Hurricane survivors struggle to start new life in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Thousands of hurricane survivors are filing off boats and planes in the capital of the Bahamas, facing the need to start new lives after Hurricane Dorian but with little ideas on how or where to begin.

Some sat in hotel lobbies Monday as they debated their next steps. Others were bused to shelters jammed to capacity. Some got rides from friends or family who offered a temporary place to stay on New Providence, an island of some 13,000 residents that has never seen so many people arrive on its shores in recent history.

Carla Ferguson walked out of a small airport in Nassau with her daughter and other relatives and looked around as the sun set.

Then she said: “We don’t know where we’re going to stay. We don’t know.”

KASHMIR-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Kashmiris allege beatings, abuse in raids by Indian troops

HEFF SHIRMAL, India (AP) — Residents of a dozen villages in the disputed Kashmir region say Indian troops have raided their homes in an apparent campaign of intimidation.

In more than 50 interviews, residents told The Associated Press that soldiers inflicted beatings and electric shocks and poisoned their food supplies or killed livestock.

Thousands of young men have been arrested. The raids have occurred since the government in New Delhi stripped the region of its statehood in August.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia dismissed the villagers’ accounts as “completely baseless and false” and asserted the Indian army values human rights.

TECH GIANTS-ANTITRUST-STATES

Big Tech faces a new set of foes: nearly all 50 US states

Big tech companies have long rebuffed attempts by the U.S. federal government to scrutinize or scale back their market power.

Now they face a new coalition of antitrust enforcers: prosecutors from nearly all 50 states.

In a rare show of bipartisan force, attorneys general from 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia are teaming up to open an investigation into whether Google’s huge online search and advertising business is engaging in monopolistic behavior.

The Texas-led antitrust investigation of Google was announced Monday on the steps of the Supreme Court. It follows a separate multistate investigation of Facebook’s market dominance that was revealed Friday.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, a Republican, says it’s an unprecedented effort by states to tackle an antitrust case involving the tech industry.

RACHEL MADDOW-LAWSUIT

One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A conservative television network is suing Rachel Maddow for calling it “paid Russian propaganda.”

One America News seeks $10 million in a federal suit filed Monday in San Diego.

The family-owned network is challenging Fox News for conservative viewers.

The suit alleges that Maddow’s comments on her July 22 show were retaliation after OAN’s president accused Comcast of censorship for refusing to carry the channel. The suit also names MSNBC, its parent and Comcast.

Maddow’s comment referenced the fact that an OAN employee also wrote for Sputnik News, which is linked to the Russian government.

OAN says his Sputnik freelance work was unrelated to his OAN duties.

A message seeking comment from MSNBC wasn’t immediately returned.

However, the lawsuit includes a letter from an MSNBC lawyer disputing the defamation allegations.

F1-SCHUMACHER

Report: Schumacher treated in secrecy in Paris hospital

PARIS (AP) — A Paris newspaper says seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in one of the French capital’s hospitals.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on a report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital.

The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered Tuesday.

His long-time manager Sabine Kehm did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps. Schumacher’s condition stabilized after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged. Since September 2014, he has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva.

BRONCOS-RAIDERS

Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown’s release

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the season, rookie Josh Jacobs ran for two scores and the Oakland Raiders responded to a tumultuous week surrounding former receiver Antonio Brown by beating the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday night.

The Raiders (1-0) took out all the frustration over the drama surrounding Brown with a convincing win over the AFC West rival Broncos (0-1). The offensive line cleared holes for Jacobs and protected Carr, and the defense harassed Joe Flacco into three sacks and kept Denver out of the end zone until 2:15 remained in the game.

The win spoiled the Denver debuts for Flacco and coach Vic Fangio and ended the NFL’s longest opening weekend winning streak at seven games.

The final scheduled home opener at the Coliseum before the Raiders planned move to Las Vegas next season began with derisive chants from the boisterous fans toward Brown. Those only grew louder after each successful pass play as both the fans and Raiders players seemed relieved to have the monthlong saga over Brown in the past.

He arrived with optimism following a trade from Pittsburgh in March. But a bizarre foot injury, fight with the NFL over his helmet, skipped practices, multiple fines, a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock and odd social media posts ultimately led to the decision to release the game’s most prolific receiver two days before the opener.

Brown agreed to a deal with New England just hours after being granted his wish to be released by Oakland on Saturday and the Raiders wasted little time proving they had moved on.

They took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 10 plays. Carr completed all five passes to four receivers, capped by an 8-yard TD to Tyrell Williams.

Oakland added another score in the second quarter when Jacobs capped a 95-yard drive with a 2-yard run to make it 14-0. Jacobs scored again in the fourth quarter, becoming the first Raider to run for two TDs in his debut.

BY THE NUMBERS

Carr completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and wasn’t sacked once after going down 51 times last year. … Jacobs had 23 carries for 85 yards and a 28-yard reception. … Wiliams had six catches for 105 yards, including a game-sealing 10-yard catch on third down after the two-minute warning. … Flacco was 21 for 31 for 268 yards with a 1-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders in Sanders’ first game back from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

UNDER PRESSURE

After recording an NFL-low 13 sacks last year following the trade of Khalil Mack, the Raiders got off to a much better start this year with the pass rush, sacking Flacco three times. Benson Mayowa had two sacks, becoming the first Oakland player to record more than one in a game since Mack had two against Denver on Dec. 17, 2017. Rookie Clelin Ferrell also had one.

MISSED CHANCE

Denver’s comeback attempt fell short in part because the Broncos had to settle for field goals on three red zone trips in the second half. A pair of third-down sacks by Mayowa and Ferrell stalled two drives and DaeSean Hamilton dropped a potential TD in the end zone.

INJURIES

Broncos: RT Ja’Wuan James left the game in the first half with a knee injury. … WR Tim Patrick left in the second half with a hand injury.

Raiders: CB Gareon Conley was taken off the field strapped to a stretcher with a neck injury after being hit in the head by teammate Johnathan Abram.

Conley was down on the ground for several minutes with players on both teams kneeling on the ground out of concern. Conley was taken off the field on a stretcher but was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host Chicago on Sunday. Fangio spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Bears.

Raiders: Host Kansas City on Sunday in a second straight division matchup. The Chiefs have won eight of the past nine games in the series.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says peace talks with Taliban are dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — A potential deal to end America’s longest war has unraveled, and President Donald Trump says that as far as he’s concerned, Afghanistan peace talks with the Taliban are dead.

A secret meeting had been arranged at Camp David for the weekend, almost exactly on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that led to the U.S. invading Afghanistan, but Trump called it off.

Trump said his administration is “looking at” whether to proceed with troop reductions that had been one element of the preliminary deal with the Taliban struck by presidential envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

The president says, “We’d like to get out, but we’ll get out at the right time.”

Trump and the Taliban are blaming each other for the collapse of nearly a year of U.S.-Taliban negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

AP-US-GEORGIA-CARGO-SHIP-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Ship owner thanks all for rescue of crew members

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The South Korean company that owns the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia says it’s grateful to everyone involved in the rescue of four crew members.

In a statement, Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. said the rescue of the crew members Monday was “deeply appreciated.”

The statement added that the company’s staff is also “fully engaged” with agencies that are focused on limiting any damage to the environment.

The Golden Ray flipped on its side and caught fire Sunday as it left Brunswick, Georgia, with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.

Three crew members were rescued from one room. The fourth was in a separate compartment. All were rescued Monday.

All four were described as alert and in relatively good condition. They were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

