Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

WHISTLEBLOWER-POLITICS

Democrats blast latest Trump crisis. But what will they do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower’s complaint over President Donald Trump’s interactions with a foreign leader is testing the power Democrats can use against a Republican president who so brazenly ignores protocol and presidential norms.

Democrats were unanimous in their condemnation of Trump for going to extraordinary lengths to tear down a chief political rival by asking the new leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son. But even as calls for impeachment amplified, there were no signs that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would move quickly to try to remove the president.

And the controversy could just as easily revive interest in the business activities of Biden’s son, which would do little to further his campaign.

The developments bear a striking resemblance to the 2016 campaign, when Trump was accused of enlisting a foreign power to help him win an election.

THWARTING MASS SHOOTINGS

Big rise in US mass shooting tips poses challenge for police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s been a big increase in the number of tips to U.S. law enforcement about potential mass shootings following the three shootings in August that killed 34 people.

Experts say media coverage of the shootings makes the public more prone to inform on worrisome relatives or neighbors in attempts to prevent more shootings.

Following the high-profile shootings in California and Texas and Ohio, tips to the FBI rose by about 15,000 each week.

But authorities say it’s difficult to identify and predict who the next shooter will be.

Some of those would-be shooters sent text messages to friends or posted on social media that they hoped to one-up previous mass shootings by killing more people.

Law enforcement authorities and experts say the reasons for the increase in tips vary.

COLOMBIA-PRESIDENT INTERVIEW

AP interview: Colombian leader warns Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president is comparing Nicolás Maduro to Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic and says Venezuela’s embattled socialist leader would be making a “stupid” mistake were he to attack.

Ivan Duque made the comments in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press before traveling to New York. There, Duque is expected to condemn Maduro before the United Nations General Assembly as an abusive autocrat who is not only responsible for the country’s humanitarian catastrophe but is also now a threat to regional stability for his alleged harboring of Colombian rebels.

Duque refused to rule out a military strike against the Marxist rebels he claims are hiding out across the border. But he says any aggression by Venezuela’s armed forces would immediately trigger a regional response with dire consequences for Maduro.

GENERAL MOTORS-UAW STRIKE-POLITICS

UAW strike puts Trump, GOP in political bind in key states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors. Democrats delivered doughnuts and held picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It’s a union they’ve long aligned with politically.

There have been no doughnuts from Republicans.

GOP officials, led by President Donald Trump, have largely avoided taking sides in a strike that threatens to upend the economy in Michigan — an election battleground — a year before the 2020 vote.

Both in Michigan and nationally, most Republicans have said little of substance about the dispute beyond expressing hope for a speedy resolution.

DEAL-MAKER TRUMP-UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Trump heads to UN with long list of deals he’s yet to close

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump heads to the United Nations this coming week saddled with a long list of unresolved foreign policy deals he’s yet to close.

There are challenges with Iran, North Korea, the Afghan Taliban, Israel and the Palestinians — not to mention a number of trade pacts.

Trump says he’s in “no rush” to wrap up the deals. But negotiations take time and the 2020 election is looming.

Some foreign policy experts give Trump credit for opening up international negotiations. They also criticize his brash negotiating style and go-it-alone approach to solving problems.

Trump defends his approach. But as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, Trump will be seeking support from other nations at the U.N. General Assembly.

AP-US-TOUR-BUS-CRASH-BRYCE-CANYON-THE-LATEST

The Latest: 5 tourists still critical after deadly bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Five people remain in critical condition after a bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists and injured dozens more near a national park in Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said Friday evening that the bus originated in Southern California, and the tourists on board were natives of mainland China.

Up to 15 people suffered injuries that were originally considered very critical, but the condition of several passengers has improved in the hours since the crash.

Authorities are investigating what caused the bus to careen into a guard rail Friday morning on highway winding through otherworldly spires of red rock near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah.

The names and hometowns of the victims were not immediately released.

SOUTH CAROLINA-SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Deputies say SC shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have identified the two people killed in an early morning shooting Saturday at a bar.

Coroner Karla Deese tells news outlets that the two men killed were 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and 38-year-old Aaron Harris of Kershaw, South Carolina.

The shooting happened at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Four injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. The other four people were treated at local facilities for injuries considered noncritical. An eleventh victim was treated and released for minor injuries incurred after falling down while trying to flee.

Sheriff Barry Faile says investigators have developed leads about the identity of a shooter, “but no one is in custody at this time.”

WASHINGTON MONUMENT-ELEVATOR

Elevator briefly breaks down at reopened Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly upgraded elevator at the Washington Monument stopped working just days after reopening to the public following a three-year renovation project.

The National Park Service says there was a “brief interruption in service” for about an hour Saturday.

Spokesman Mike Litterst said Parks Service staffers resolved the issue and visitors who were at the top of the 555-foot stone obelisk were able to return to the ground floor using the elevator.

First lady Melania Trump cut the ribbon Thursday morning as the monument opened to the public for first time since September 2016. It had been closed to replace the elevator and upgrade security systems.

Litterst apologized to visitors for the inconvenience. He said tours were running on schedule later Saturday afternoon.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Steak, beer and politics: 2020 Democrats descend on Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nineteen candidates are appearing at the Polk County Democratic Party Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, this weekend, an opportunity to show their organizational strength just four months out from the caucuses.

Saturday’s steak fry is part parade, part organizing show of force — and quintessentially Iowa. It began as a fundraiser for Tom Harkin’s first congressional bid, where 53 attendees could buy a steak and a foil-wrapped baked potato for $2.

Harkin is out of politics now, but the steak fry lives on as a fundraiser for the Polk County Democratic Party. This year, 11,000 people are expected to join in addition to 19 presidential candidates.

SUPREME COURT-SNIPER SHOOTINGS-MALVO

Justices’ DC sniper case examines teen murderers’ sentences

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a teenager, Lee Boyd Malvo terrorized the Washington region in 2002 as one-half of a sniper team. Now he’s at the center of a case the Supreme Court will hear this fall.

But the justices’ eventual ruling probably will mean less for him than for a dozen other inmates also sentenced to life without parole for murders they committed as teens.

At issue is whether Malvo should be resentenced in Virginia in light of rulings restricting life-without-parole sentences for crimes by juveniles.

The case could also be an opportunity for the Supreme Court, which has recently become more conservative , to put the brakes on what has been a gradual move toward more leniency for juvenile offenders .

Regardless of the case’s outcome, the 34-year-old Malvo isn’t leaving prison anytime soon.

