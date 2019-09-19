PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: UN experts in Saudi to investigate oil attacks DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The…

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN experts in Saudi to investigate oil attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations says its panel of experts on Yemen have arrived in Saudi Arabia to investigate an attack on the kingdom’s oil facilities.

U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq acknowledged their arrival in a statement to journalists Thursday.

He said the inspectors had “started their mission, undertaken at the invitation of the Saudi authorities.” He did not elaborate.

TRUDEAU-BROWNFACE PHOTO

‘Deeply sorry’ Trudeau begs forgiveness for brownface photo

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign is working to contain a growing scandal following the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a 2001 costume party.

The prime minister apologized and begged Canadians to forgive him.

Time magazine published the photo Wednesday, saying it was taken from the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher.

Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign exactly one week ago, said he should have known better.

“I’m pissed off at myself, I’m disappointed in myself,” Trudeau told reporters traveling with him on his campaign plane.

The Canadian prime minister is but the latest politician to face scrutiny over racially insensitive photos and actions from their younger days.

ISRAEL-ELECTIONS

Israel’s political future unclear in post-election deadlock

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are coming to grips with an uncertain political future two days after an election that left the country’s two main political parties deadlocked and with no clear path to a coalition government.

With nearly 95 percent of votes counted Thursday, the Blue and White party stood at 33 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Parliament. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud stood at 32 seats. But with the election’s apparent kingmaker, Avigdor Lieberman, insisting on a secular government between the two, and Blue and White refusing to sit in such a coalition with Netanyahu still heading Likud, it was unclear what the way forward may be.

Israel’s president will consult in the coming days with all parties before selecting the candidate he believes has the best chance of forming a stable coalition.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brexit discussions to resume in Brussels

LONDON (AP) — The European Commission says it has received new documents from the British government as discussions resume between the sides to try to find a Brexit compromise.

Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Thursday that the commission has “received documents from the UK and on this basis we will have technical discussion today and tomorrow on some aspects of customs, manufactured goods and sanitary and phytosanitary rules.”

Andreeva added that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had a phone conversation with British Prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday after the pair met in Luxembourg for a working lunch earlier this week.

Andreeva said that Juncker told Johnson that a “deal is desirable and still possible.”

In addition to the planned technical discussions, Andreeva added that the EU’s Brexit chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and Britain’s chief Brexit minister, Stephen Barclay, will also discuss Brexit on Friday at a “political level.”

PHILIPPINES-POLIO

Philippines declares new polio outbreak after 19 years

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine health department has declared a polio outbreak in the country nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared it to be free of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said at a news conference Thursday that authorities have confirmed at least one case of polio in a 3-year-old child in southern Lanao del Sur province and detected the polio virus in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region. Those findings are enough to declare an outbreak of the disease in a previously polio-free country like the Philippines, he said.

The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund expressed deep concern over polio’s reemergence in the country.

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS

Sanders still wants a revolution. But now he’s got company.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bernie Sanders is still leading a revolution. But his ideas no longer feel quite so revolutionary.

The Vermont senator acknowledges that many of his top proposals, which were dismissed as radical in 2016, have been adopted by much of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field.

That includes “Medicare for All,” tuition-free college, spending trillions to combat climate change and a national $15 per hour minimum wage.

But he’s out to prove that his second presidential campaign is still about fresh energy and ideas, even if its refrains now sound familiar.

Asked recently in Las Vegas if he can still lead a revolution when so many of his presidential rivals now agree with him, Sanders says: “Not only can I lead it, I think I am the person to lead it.”

STORM AREA 51 EVENTS

Nevada desert towns prep for possible ‘Storm Area 51’ influx

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No one knows what to expect, but people are preparing for “Storm Area 51” in the remote Nevada desert.

Visitors descending on the tiny towns of Rachel and Hiko (HI’-koh) near the once-secret military research site are from Earth, not outer space.

Area 51’s secrecy fuels fascination about UFOs and conspiracy theories. An internet joke inviting people to “see them aliens” has given rise to festivals this week.

The military has warned people not to approach the protected site.

Neighbors, elected officials and experts say the craze might become a cultural marker, a dud or something in between.

Events include an “Area 51 Basecamp” in Hiko featuring music, speakers and movies and dueling “Alienstock” festivals. One is Thursday through Sunday in Rachel, and another is Thursday in Las Vegas.

SUDAN-WOMEN

In new Sudan, women want more freedom, bigger political role

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s uprising has raised hopes for a new era for the nation and for Sudanese women after three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir.

Sudanese women played a pivotal role in the protests that brought down al-Bashir, and under an interim government in power now, they hope for more freedom and equality.

Activists say they seek to overturn many of the restrictive Islamic laws from the previous era.

Khalda Saber is one such activist, but had to leave Sudan two days after al-Bashir’s overthrow.

She was threatened for documenting rights abuses against women before and during the pro-democracy uprising.

Wifaq Gurashi, a women’s rights activist in Khartoum, says: “It’s a long way” to go “to get rid of the traditional way of thinking in this masculine and authoritarian society.”

TRUMP-BORDER VISIT

Trump visits border wall in California, calls it ‘amazing’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is capping a three-day trip to the West with a visit to the border wall in San Diego, where he is showing reporters details of the ongoing construction.

Trump calls it “an amazing project.”

Trump is riding a string of wins on the wall and on immigration. Arrests on the Mexican border arrests plunged well beyond the usual summer dip in August. Last week, the Supreme Court gave Trump a green light to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. border with Mexico without having sought protection in that third country.

At the same site last year Trump saw wall prototypes, which were destroyed to make way for 14 miles (22.4 kilometers) of steel bollards currently under construction.

AP-US-TROPICAL-WEATHER-GULF-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Tornado warning issued for area hit by floods

HOUSTON (AP) — The storm system associated with Tropical Depression Imelda is bringing severe weather to parts of Texas already hit by dangerous flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Thursday morning for Chambers County, including the town of Winnie, where a flash flood emergency warning is also in place.

Forecasters said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving through the area at 15 mph (24 kph).

