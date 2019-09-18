TRUMP-NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has named hostage…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has named hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Saudi says Iran missile, drones used in attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi military has shown journalists what they describe as an Iranian cruise missile and drones used in an attack this weekend that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

Saudi officials showed journalists the material at a news conference Wednesday in Riyadh, the kingdom’s capital.

They said the cruise missile, which had what appeared to be a jet engine attached to it, was a land attack cruise missile that failed to explode.

On Saturday, an attack struck the world’s biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, as well as an oil field. Though Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed the assault, the U.S. alleges Iran was behind it.

Tehran has denied being involved and warned the U.S. it would retaliate “immediately” if targeted over it.

OUTSOURCING MIGRANTS-LIVING IN LIMBO

Cries in the night: Life in the limbo of a Mexican shelter

JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican shelter three miles from the border has become an international community, home to 130 migrants from 11 countries.

At El Buen Pastor, they wait — for days, weeks and months — for the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States. They endure stifling summer heat, dust storms and crushing boredom. Mothers apologize to their hungry children; Scrabble games go on for an eternity.

Says a 33-year-old Cuban economist who lives there: “Everybody cries here.”

These are disquieting days for the migrants of El Buen Pastor. For the first time since World War II, the U.S. government is turning away thousands of asylum seekers, regardless of their need for refuge.

FACEBOOK-EXTREMISM

Facebook auto-generating pages for Islamic State, al-Qaida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook likes to say that its automated systems remove the vast majority of prohibited content glorifying the Islamic State group and al-Qaida before it’s reported.

But a whistleblower’s complaint shows that Facebook itself has inadvertently provided the two extremist groups with a networking and recruitment tool by producing dozens of pages in their names.

The social networking company appears to have made little progress on the issue in the four months since The Associated Press detailed how pages that Facebook auto-generates for businesses are aiding Middle East extremists and white supremacists in the United States.

The new details come from an update of a complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the National Whistleblower Center plans to file this week.

TRUMP-FUEL ECONOMY

to revoke state mileage standards draws criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — California officials and environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s expected decision to revoke the state’s authority to set auto mileage standards.

An announcement is planned Wednesday at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

California has long pushed automakers to adopt more fuel-efficient passenger vehicles that emit less pollution. A dozen states and the District of Columbia follow California’s fuel economy standards.

The Trump administration asserts that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.

Promising a legal challenge, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the action will hurt U.S. automakers and American families.

The president of Environmental Defense Fund, Fred Krupp, says strong clean car standards make the air healthier, protects people from climate change, and saves consumers money.

SACKLERS-WHAT’S IN A NAME

Sackler money complicates donation policies for museums

NEW YORK (AP) — The allegations surrounding wealthy donors such as the Sackler family have raised questions for the museums they supported, including whether to keep the family’s name on prominent galleries.

The billionaire family is notorious for its ties to the drug company Purdue Pharma, which developed OxyContin, a painkiller that has been at the center of the opioid crisis.

For museums in the United States, private funding can account for more than three quarters of an annual budget. That means the decision to cut off a wealthy contributor such as the Sacklers or Jeffrey Epstein is sometimes a choice between upholding their stated values and being able to communicate those values through art.

Some institutions are keeping the name, citing legal reasons and other concerns.

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER

Bermuda gets ready for pass by Category 3 Hurricane Humberto

MIAMI (AP) — People on Bermuda rushed to make final preparations for an expected close brush with Hurricane Humberto, a powerful Category 3 storm that caused authorities on the British Atlantic island to order early closings of schools, transportation and government offices Wednesday.

National Security Minister Wayne Caines said schools, government offices and ferries on the island would close at noon and bus service would halt at 4 p.m.

Officials expected tropical storm-force winds to begin whipping at Bermuda before dawn and warned that hurricane-force gusts would probably last until early Thursday. Humberto was predicted to pass just to the north, though a small shift in its path could bring the storm over the island itself.

NETHERLANDS-LAWYER SLAIN

Lawyer slain who represented key witness in Dutch gang trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer who represented a key witness in a major Dutch organized crime trial has been shot dead in Amsterdam, sparking calls for a tougher crackdown on violent underworld gangs.

Police said that 44-year-old lawyer Derk Wiersum was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a man who fled on foot.

Wiersum represented a witness identified only as Nabil B. in a criminal case against suspected underworld bosses accused of involvement in a string of killings. The witness was involved in one of the slayings but cut a deal with prosecutors to provide evidence in return for a lighter sentence.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema visited the scene of the slaying and called it “a shock for our society because the victim was doing his job.”

ISRAEL-ELECTIONS

Israel’s 2 main political parties deadlocked after election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s two main political parties are deadlocked after national elections, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing an uphill battle to keep his job.

Seeming kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman says Wednesday he’ll insist upon a secular unity government between Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White parties, who are currently tied.

Lieberman says that is the “one and only option” on the table.

Without Lieberman’s endorsement, both parties appear to have fallen well short of securing a parliamentary majority with ideological allies.

Gantz, a former military chief, has ruled out sitting with a Netanyahu-led Likud at a time when the prime minister is expected to be indicted on corruption charges in the coming weeks. That could spell the end of Netanyahu’s lengthy rule.

However, final results could still swing toward Netanyahu.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Merkel open to free trade agreement post-Brexit

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she still sees a possibility for Britain to make “an orderly exit” from the European Union but Germany also is prepared for a disorderly Brexit.

Merkel said a day after a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that she stood behind previous statements on the opportunity for Britain to have an agreement with the EU in hand when it leaves to ease the transition.

That said, the chancellor reiterated Wednesday: “We are also prepared for a disorderly exit.”

Merkel says she wants to ensure a friendly post-Brexit relationship with the U.K.

She says she hopes for continuing cooperation on security and foreign policy, as well as the possibility of a free trade agreement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.