UAW-STRIKE THREAT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Source: GM offers new products for closed plants

DETROIT (AP) — A person briefed on the bargaining says General Motors has offered the United Auto Workers to make new products at two assembly plants it had planned to close.

The person says the company offered to build a new all-electric pickup truck at a factory in Detroit that is slated to close next year. The plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which already has stopped making cars, would become a battery manufacturing plant in addition to the possibility of building electric vehicles for a company called Workhorse.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to disclose details of the proposal, which haven’t been revealed publicly.

Talks between the union and GM broke off Sunday and the union says it plans to go on strike just before midnight.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kuwait steps ups security after Saudi attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says it is increasing security across the oil-rich small nation after an attack on oil sites in Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to a report Sunday night by the state-run KUNA news agency.

KUNA said the order came from Prime Minister Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, who asked officials to “tighten security measures around vital sites inside of the country.”

Separately, KUNA said authorities would investigate reports of drones flying over Kuwait. It did not elaborate.

Local Kuwaiti media has reported that witnesses say they saw a drone near a presidential palace on Saturday morning, around the same time of the attacks in Saudi Arabia.

BREXIT

Former UK leader Cameron blasts Boris Johnson, Michael Gove

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says current officeholder Boris Johnson didn’t really believe in Brexit when he led the 2016 referendum to take Britain out of the European Union.

Cameron made the charge to The Times in a story published Sunday as he seeks publicity for his upcoming memoir.

He says of Johnson: “The conclusion I am left with is that he risked an outcome he didn’t believe in because it would help his political career.”

He also blasts former Cabinet ally Michael Gove for disloyalty and dishonesty.

Both Johnson and Gove abandoned Cameron during the referendum and play an important role in the successful “Leave” campaign.

Cameron is remembered for calling the referendum and then stepping down when he failed to convince voters to stay in the EU.

HEALTH CARE-UNINSURED

Rise in health uninsured may be linked to immigrants’ fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Census Bureau reported an increase in the number of people without health insurance in America, it sent political partisans reaching for talking points on the Obama-era health law.

The new numbers suggest that fears of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown may be a more significant factor in the slippage.

Overall, the number of uninsured in the U.S. rose by 1.9 million people in 2018. An estimated 27.5 million people, or 8.5% of the population, lacked coverage.

But the data showed that Hispanics were the only major racial and ethnic category with a significant increase in their uninsured rate. Experts say immigrants may be afraid to seek coverage because of the administration’s policies.

There was no significant change in health insurance for non-Hispanic whites, blacks and Asians.

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG GENERATIONAL APPEAL

No millennial bump for Buttigeg, but hints of broad appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change.

But there’s one looming problem for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana: He’s yet to win over his own.

His lack of any ample base of support, even among fellow millennials, is a central challenge of his long shot bid to rise to the nation’s highest office.

He plays well across a broad spectrum of Democratic voters, but in small fragments that have left him an intriguing candidate stuck in single digits in national polls.

Buttigieg needs to try to leverage that kind of appeal into votes against a field where candidates with clearer ideological positions, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have more natural core constituencies.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong protesters rally for support at British Consulate

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators are rallying outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, as they seek international support in their months-long campaign for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Those gathered Sunday waved British flags, sang “God save the Queen” and chanted “U.K. save Hong Kong.” They urged Hong Kong’s former colonial ruler to ensure the city’s autonomy is upheld under agreements made when it ceded power to China in 1997. They held similar rallies earlier this month at the British facility and last weekend at the U.S. Consulate.

The protests were triggered in June by an extradition bill that many saw as an example of China’s increasing intrusion and a chipping away at Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Protesters have not yielded despite the government’s promise to axe the bill.

GLOBAL OPIOIDS-THE NEW DRUG LORDS

The ‘fool’ that fentanyl made into a millionaire

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For three weeks this summer, suburban millennials climbed onto a witness stand at a federal trial and offered an unprecedented window into how fentanyl bought and sold online has transformed the global drug trade.

The trial showed how 29-year-old Aaron Shamo and his friends managed to flood the country with a half-million fake oxycodone pills.

The case detailed how white powder up to 100 times stronger than morphine was bought online from a laboratory in China and arrived in Utah via international mail; it was shaped into perfect-looking replicas of oxycodone tablets in the press that thumped in Shamo’s basement and resold on the internet’s black markets. Then it was routed it back into the postal system in thousands of packages addressed to homes across this country.

DECK COLLAPSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: At least 22 people injured in deck collapse

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Hospital officials say at least 22 people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story home at the Jersey Shore.

Cape May Regional Health System says 21 people are being treated there after Saturday evening’s collapse in Wildwood. At least three are children.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City says at least one additional person was taken there for treatment.

The conditions of the injured were unclear.

Nearby resident Joann Devito says she was sitting on her own deck when she heard a noise, turned and “saw the whole thing caving in.”

She says she saw “two women running and screaming.”

The collapse occurred during annual firefighters convention in the beach resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped.

COAL MINE SHUTDOWNS

Mine shutdowns in top US coal region bring new uncertainty

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Shutdowns of two of the world’s largest coal mines are adding to uncertainty for the top U.S. coal-producing region.

Wyoming employees of Blackjewel LLC hold out hope the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin might reopen. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1 and the mines have been shut down ever since.

The company says it’s looking for ways to resume production soon but workers say that doesn’t alleviate the uncertainty. They must decide whether to take other jobs or wait to see if they will get their old jobs back.

The Blackjewel bankruptcy is one of several in the basin as utilities switch to cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy to generate electricity.

U.S. coal production is down 30% since 2008.

