GLOBAL OPIOIDS-THE NEW DRUG LORDS The ‘fool’ that fentanyl made into a millionaire SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For three…

GLOBAL OPIOIDS-THE NEW DRUG LORDS

The ‘fool’ that fentanyl made into a millionaire

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For three weeks this summer, suburban millennials climbed onto a witness stand at a federal trial and offered an unprecedented window into how fentanyl bought and sold online has transformed the global drug trade.

The trial showed how 29-year-old Aaron Shamo and his friends managed to flood the country with a half-million fake oxycodone pills.

The case detailed how white powder up to 100 times stronger than morphine was bought online from a laboratory in China and arrived in Utah via international mail; it was shaped into perfect-looking replicas of oxycodone tablets in the press that thumped in Shamo’s basement and resold on the internet’s black markets. Then it was routed it back into the postal system in thousands of packages addressed to homes across this country.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

SAUDI ARABIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN Yemen envoy concerned about drone strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he is “extremely concerned” about a drone attack claimed by Houthi rebels on two major oil installations in Saudi Arabia.

The drone attack hit the world’s largest oil processing facility and another major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires at a vulnerable chokepoint for global energy supplies.

The attack likely will heighten tensions further across the wider Persian Gulf amid a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Martin Griffiths urged all parties to “prevent such further incidents, which pose a serious threat to regional security, complicate the already fragile situation and jeopardize UN-led political

BIN LADEN SON

White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

The statement says Hamza bin Laden’s death “not only deprives al-Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group.”

As leader of al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-NONVOTERS

Don’t vote? The Trump campaign would like a word with you

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Less than 14 months before Election Day, President Donald Trump’s campaign is banking his reelection hopes on identifying and bringing to the polls hundreds of thousands of supporters in closely contested states who didn’t vote in 2016.

The Trump campaign is betting that it may be easier to accomplish that than to win over millions of Trump skeptics in the center of the electorate.

Tens of millions of Americans choose not to vote in federal races every two years, and the president’s campaign is determined to turn out the Trump supporters among them.

It views them as an untapped stash of GOP support that can help him overcome stubbornly low poll numbers and his difficulties in winning over voters in the shrinking political center.

ALASKA SEXUAL ASSAULTS

In small Alaska city, Native women say police ignored rapes

NOME, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Native women say the Nome Police Department has a history of failing to conduct full investigations on rape complaints.

Nome police data show that from 2008 through 2017 just 8% of calls about sexual assaults against adults resulted in an arrest.

Nome’s prosecutor says limited resources make it hard for police to respond to calls of all kinds.

Survivors and advocates contend that Nome police pay less attention and investigate less when sexual assaults are reported by Alaska Natives. More than half of Nome’s population is Alaska Native, but all of its police department’s sworn officers are non-Native.

This year the City Council approved the hiring of the police department’s first victims advocate and passed an ordinance to create a civilian oversight committee to monitor police conduct.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-BAHAMAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Humberto won’t threaten land when it strengthens

MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say Tropical Storm Humberto will likely become a hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas and the U.S. coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night, but it won’t threaten land by the time it intensifies to that strength.

However, swells generated by Humberto are expected to increase and affect the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina later this weekend and early next week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the hurricane center said the storm was located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Great Abaco Island and 120 miles (190 kilometers) east-northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. The storm was moving 7 mph (11 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

COAL MINE SHUTDOWNS

Mine shutdowns in top US coal region bring new uncertainty

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Shutdowns of two of the world’s largest coal mines are adding to uncertainty for the top U.S. coal-producing region.

Wyoming employees of Blackjewel LLC hold out hope the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin might reopen. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1 and the mines have been shut down ever since.

The company says it’s looking for ways to resume production soon but workers say that doesn’t alleviate the uncertainty. They must decide whether to take other jobs or wait to see if they will get their old jobs back.

The Blackjewel bankruptcy is one of several in the basin as utilities switch to cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy to generate electricity.

U.S. coal production is down 30% since 2008.

BRITAIN-GOLDEN TOILET THEFT

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace

LONDON (AP) — Thieves have stolen a solid gold toilet worth up to 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) from the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

The toilet, the work of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because the golden toilet had been connected to the palace’s plumbing system, police said its removal caused “significant damage and flooding” to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

A 66-year-old man was arrested, but the toilet was not recovered.

Prior to the theft, visitors to the Cattelan exhibition could book a three-minute appointment to use the toilet.

ELECTION 2020-WARREN-HEALTH CARE

Warren has her own plan for everything – except this

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that. But on health care, she’s with Bernie.

Warren has stood out in the 2020 Democratic presidential race for her extraordinary focus on detailed plans for on a wide range of issues. Her website lists specific policies on 43 topics: gun violence, Social Security, the Electoral College and even family farmers.

But on the issue that matters most to many voters — health care — Warren is all in on her opponent Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan. The seeming inconsistency was exposed during Thursday’s presidential debate by Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.

Health care is a delicate issue for Warren and her party. The Massachusetts senator’s allies believe there’s no incentive to complicate the debate by creating a new plan.

OPIOID CRISIS-PARTISAN DIVIDE

States split by party on accepting Purdue Pharma settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The opioid crisis has hit virtually every pocket of the U.S., from rural towns in deeply conservative states to big cities in liberal-leaning ones. But a curious divide has opened up.

The nation’s Republican state attorneys general have, for the most part, lined up in support of a tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, while their Democratic counterparts have mostly come out against it, decrying it as woefully inadequate.

Exactly why this is so is unclear, and some of those involved suggested it can’t necessarily be explained by the way the Republicans have long been seen as the business-friendly party and the Democrats are sometimes more hostile to corporate America.

Some of the attention has focused on the role played by Luther Strange, a Republican former Alabama attorney general who has been working for members of the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.