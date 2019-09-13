Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST The Latest: Biden takes on fire at debate from Julián Castro HOUSTON (AP) — Early front-runner Joe…

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden takes on fire at debate from Julián Castro

HOUSTON (AP) — Early front-runner Joe Biden took on the most fire at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, and former Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro was the most explicit in arguing it was time for a new generation.

Castro also seemed to allude to speculation about the 76-year-old Biden’s mental acuity during an exchange about health care. When Biden denied that his health plan required people to buy into Medicare, Castro exclaimed, “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?”

Sen. Bernie Sanders faced sharp criticism about his universal health care plan from several candidates, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren was more in the background than in prior debates but didn’t damage herself.

The likely result is little change in a primary that has been remarkably static for months.

ALASKA SEXUAL ASSAULTS

In small Alaska city, Native women say police ignored rapes

NOME, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Native women say the Nome Police Department has a history of failing to conduct full investigations on rape complaints.

Nome police data show that from 2008 through 2017 just 8% of calls about sexual assaults against adults resulted in an arrest.

Nome’s prosecutor says limited resources make it hard for police to respond to calls of all kinds.

Survivors and advocates contend that Nome police pay less attention and investigate less when sexual assaults are reported by Alaska Natives. More than half of Nome’s population is Alaska Native, but all of its police department’s sworn officers are non-Native.

This year the City Council approved the hiring of the police department’s first victims advocate and passed an ordinance to create a civilian oversight committee to monitor police conduct.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

Tentative opioid deal won’t end court battles for Purdue

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative settlement to thousands of lawsuits alleging it was partly responsible for a national opioid crisis. But that doesn’t mean its court battles are over.

More than 20 states and lawyers representing some 2,000 local governments have signed on, pending ironing out some details. But the majority of states have not agreed.

And some are promising to continue their legal fights against the company and the Sackler family, which owns it, saying the settlement does not go far enough to hold the company accountable.

They say they’re prepared to object to the proposed deal in bankruptcy court, where it heads next.

More than 20 states have also filed lawsuits against members of the Sackler family. Several have said they intend to continue those cases.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM SEEKERS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US begins tough new policy on asylum seekers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has begun enforcing radical new restrictions on who qualifies for asylum as tens of thousands of migrants wait on the Mexican border, seeking refuge.

The new U.S. policy would effectively deny asylum to nearly all migrants arriving at the southern border who aren’t from Mexico. It would disallow anyone who passes through another country without first seeking and failing to obtain asylum there.

The rule will fall most heavily on Central Americans, mainly Hondurans and Guatemalans, because they account for most people arrested or stopped at the border.

But it also represents an enormous setback for other asylum seekers, including large numbers of Africans, Haitians and Cubans who try to enter the United States by way of the Mexican border.

TRUMP-CLEAN WATER-THE LATEST

The Latest: EPA revokes water protection regulation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Trump administration says revoking an Obama-era rule on waters and wetlands would provide “much-needed regulatory certainty” for farmers, homebuilders and landowners.

Writing in the Des Moines Register on Thursday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James call the Obama rule “an egregious power grab” that led to even isolated ponds being subjected to federal regulation.

Wheeler and James say their proposed rule would clearly define “where federal jurisdiction begins and ends.” They say a new definition would be finalized in the winter.

Environmentalists say the Trump administration move would leave millions of Americans with less safe drinking water.

Wheeler and James have scheduled a Thursday news conference to discuss the decision.

TRUMP

Trump visiting Baltimore for first time since disparaging it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday makes his first visit to Baltimore since describing it nearly two months ago as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Trump won’t be inspecting conditions in the city, though. Instead, he’ll be speaking to congressional Republicans attending an annual retreat in a hotel on the city’s waterfront.

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather nearby. But inside, the president will find a friendly audience of legislators whose political futures are closely tied to how well he performs in next year’s election.

By midday Thursday, protesters already were making their presence felt. They inflated a giant rat carrying a cell phone and adorned with yellow hair and a red tie to make clear their mocking intentions.

BOAT FIRE-CALIFORNIA

Snoozing crew raises specter of criminal charge in boat fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators identified a violation of Coast Guard regulations that could trigger criminal charges in the California dive boat disaster that killed 34 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that all crew members on the boat Conception were asleep when the pre-dawn fire broke out Sept. 2 off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The boat was required to have a crew member on roving patrol while passengers slept, according to Coast Guard rules and the boat’s inspection certificate.

Experts say not having a lookout could be enough to bring criminal charges under the obscure so-called seaman’s manslaughter statute.

The 19th century law carries penalties up to 10 years in prison if a captain or crew were negligent or committed misconduct or neglected their duties.

BLACK 14 REUNION

University honors black players dismissed from team in 1969

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming is welcoming eight former football players back on campus half a century after a racist episode gutted their team.

University officials plan to unveil a plaque commemorating the Black 14 athletes at War Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Members of the group say they are getting a warm welcome, but there’s still work to be done to clarify what happened to the 1969 Cowboys football team.

That year, black team members approached head coach Lloyd Eaton to ask to wear black armbands in a game against Brigham Young University. They wanted to protest racism in a previous BYU game.

Eaton dismissed the 14 black players before they could present a case.

Black 14 members say their biggest disappointment is not hearing Eaton explain himself. Eaton died in 2007.

