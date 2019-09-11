PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS Iran urges US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says the…

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Iran urges US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says the U.S. should “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gul amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Hassan Rouhani’s remarks signaled approval of President Donald Trump’s abrupt dismissal of John Bolton as national security adviser. Bolton had been hawkish on Iran and other global challenges.

Rouhani’s website quoted him on Wednesday as further urging the U.S. to “abandon warmongering and its maximum pressure policy” on Iran. He spoke at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesman, said after the meeting that Bolton’s dismissal may help the U.S. have a “less biased” attitude toward Iran.

Trump last year pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal and intensified sanctions on Iran.

SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY

US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders.

A crowd of victims’ relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday. President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Eighteen years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond.

The attacks’ aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America’s longest war.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Shanksville field on Sept. 11, 2001.

SPECIAL ELECTION-NORTH CAROLINA-THE LATEST

The Latest: GOP’s Bishop wins NC special election

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Conservative Republican Dan Bishop has won a special election for an open House seat in North Carolina, averting a demoralizing Democratic capture of a district the GOP has held for nearly six decades.

But Bishop’s narrow victory over centrist Democrat Dan McCready didn’t erase questions about whether President Donald Trump and his party’s congressional candidates face troubling headwinds approaching 2020.

Bishop is a state senator best known for a North Carolina law dictating which public bathrooms transgender people can use. He tied himself tightly to Trump, who staged an election-eve rally for him, and Tuesday’s voting seemed no less than a referendum on the president.

Trump quickly took credit for the triumph, proclaiming a “BIG NIGHT FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY” on Twitter.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Merkel says orderly Brexit still possible

LONDON (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says an orderly departure of Britain from the European Union remains possible, less than two months before the deadline.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 with little sign that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get the new Brexit deal he wants with the EU.

Merkel told lawmakers Wednesday that “it’s my firm conviction that we still have a chance to achieve this in an orderly way.”

But she noted that Germany is also prepared for a Brexit without a deal that will result in “an economic competitor at our door.”

Merkel added that Germany wants to keep close economic and security ties to Britain after Brexit.

APPLE-STREAMING TV

Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service. Uncharacteristically, it’s offering it at a bargain price — $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1.

Walt Disney Co. is launching its own assault on Netflix the same month, for just $7.

It may be sheer coincidence that the combined cost of both Apple and Disney subscriptions will still be a dollar less than Netflix’s main plan, priced at $13 a month. But the intent to disrupt Netflix’s huge lead in the streaming business couldn’t be clearer.

Apple delivered the news Tuesday while also unveiling three new iPhones that won’t look much different than last year’s models other than boasting an additional camera for taking pictures from extra-wide angles.

ANTONIO BROWN-LAWSUIT

Antonio Brown faces rape accusations by former trainer

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing rape accusations by a former trainer.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. Heitner said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.”

Taylor also said in the statement she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.

A spokesman for the NFL declined comment, but the Patriots say the league told the team it will launch an investigation.

CHINA-US-TRADE

China keeps penalties on US pork, soy, eases some others

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced some U.S. industrial chemicals will be exempt from tariff hikes imposed in a trade war with Washington but maintained penalties on soybeans, pork and other farm goods.

The Ministry of Finance’s announcement Wednesday came ahead of October talks aimed at ending the fight over trade and technology that threatens global economic growth.

The ministry’s first list of goods exempted from tariff hikes imposed in response to President Donald Trump’s penalty duties on Chinese imports includes industrial grease and some other chemicals. But penalties of up to 25% stayed in place on soybeans and hundreds of other goods.

GEORGIA-CARGO SHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Removing overturned ship could take months

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A Coast Guard officer says it could take “weeks, if not months” to remove a cargo ship that overturned while heading to sea from a port on the Georgia coast.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt told news reporters Tuesday that marine salvage experts are working on a plan to remove the 656-foot (200 meter) long Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick. Asked how that would be done, he said: “We don’t have all the answers right now.”

Meanwhile, Witt says the Coast Guard is trying to reopen the port to limited commercial traffic by Thursday — though he called that timeline “aggressive.”

He also said some oil sheen has been spotted but “right now it’s limited in scope.”

The Golden Ray capsized in the sound early Sunday while carrying more than 4,000 vehicles. The cause isn’t known. All 24 people aboard the cargo ship were rescued.

