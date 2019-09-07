PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: Iran seizes foreign towboat, detains 12 crew DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s semi-official…

The Latest: Iran seizes foreign towboat, detains 12 crew

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s semi-official news agency is reporting the country’s coast guard has seized a foreign towboat and its 12 Filipino crew members near the Strait of Hormuz, amid regional tensions.

ISNA reported Saturday that the coast guard said the crew was smuggling nearly 280 thousand liters of fuel.

In recent months, Iran has increased its number of maritime patrols in the strategic strait at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, following raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday Iran allowed seven foreign crew members of the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker to leave the country.

In July, Iran seized the tanker after Britain seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar, which was released later.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian’s damage

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Stranded residents of North Carolina’s Outer Banks are beginning to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

Steve Harris has lived on Ocracoke Island for most of the last 19 years. He’s ridden out eight hurricanes, but he said Friday that he’d never seen a storm bring such devastation to his community.

Harris lost his car to the storm and his air conditioning is damaged, but he said he’s blessed that his condominium is on the third floor and he is insured.

The U.S. Coast Guard began landing local law enforcement officers on the island Friday via helicopter and airlifting out the sick, elderly and others in distress.

By Friday evening, Gov. Roy Cooper said officials weren’t aware of serious injuries from the storm on the Outer Banks.

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Gary D. Robertson, Martha Waggoner and Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; Tom Foreman Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Seth Borenstein in Washington.

TRUMP-HURRICANE DORIAN

Agency reverses course on Trump’s Alabama hurricane claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is reversing course on the question of whether President Donald Trump tweeted stale information about Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting Alabama.

On Sunday, Trump warned that Alabama, along with the Carolinas and Georgia, was “most likely to be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

The National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted in response that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.”

But the president has been adamant he was correct.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has now issued a statement saying information provided to Trump through Monday demonstrated that “tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama.”

The NOAA statement also says the National Weather Service tweet “spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

SUPREME COURT-GORSUCH

AP Interview: Gorsuch rues loss of civility in public life

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch (GOR’-suhch) is following the path of Supreme Court colleagues-turned-authors in a new book in which he laments the loss of civility in public discourse.

The 52-year-old justice says in an interview with The Associated Press that he wrote “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” because Americans should remember that their political opponents “love this country as much as we do.”

But Gorsuch has little to say about the president who appointed him to the Supreme Court and who routinely brands his opponents dopes, losers, liars and worse.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s rough speech, Gorsuch says he’s not going to talk about politics.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macy, Longoria urge no jail time for Huffman

BOSTON (AP) — Felicity Huffman is getting support from her husband, William H. Macy, and her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Eva Longoria in her bid to avoid jail time.

The two fellow actors filed letters with a federal court Friday urging leniency over Huffman’s role in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a month in jail. Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get probation, community service and a fine.

Macy says their family has struggled since his wife’s arrest. Longoria wrote that Huffman “always leads with her heart and has always put others first.”

The actress filed her own letter saying she has “a deep and abiding shame.”

She is among 51 people charged in a scheme in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid a consultant to bribe coaches and test administrators to help their children get into college.

KOREAS-TYPHOON

Typhoon leaves thousands of South Korean homes powerless

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — High winds have toppled trees, grounded planes and left thousands of South Korean homes without electricity as Typhoon Lingling brushed up against the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s safety ministry said Saturday that strong winds and rain caused power failures in some 17,000 homes in the southern resort island of Jeju and southern mainland regions.

Storms have also toppled trees and streetlamps and damaged traffic signs in Jeju, caused airports to cancel 89 flights and forced 38 people to evacuate from their flooded homes in a city near capital Seoul.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The typhoon is expected to affect a broader part of the country as it passes off South Korea’s west coast later on Saturday before making landfall in North Korea in the evening.

INDIA-MOON-MISSION

India loses communication with its unmanned moon lander

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it aimed to land on the south pole of the moon and deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

The space agency was analyzing data as it worked to determine what had happened.

“Communications from lander to ground station was lost,” said K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation. “The data is being analysed.”

A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there.

The roughly $140 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

Before the mishap, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the space center in Bengaluru to witness the planned landing in the early hours of Saturday and congratulate scientists who were part of the mission.

The space agency’s chairman had earlier called Chandrayaan-2 the “most complex mission ever” undertaken by the space agency.

The mission lifted off on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan space centre, in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

After its launch on July 22, Chandrayaan-2 spent several weeks making its way to the moon, ultimately entering lunar orbit on Aug 20.

On Sept. 2, Vikram separated from the mission’s orbiter, and the lander began a series of braking maneuvers to lower its orbit and ready itself for landing.

AFRICA-POPE

Pope denounces exploitation of Madagascar’s unique resources

ANTANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Pope Francis has denounced the illegal logging and exploitation of Madagascar’s unique natural resources as he opened a visit to the Indian Ocean nation with a plea for the government to fight the corruption that is ravaging the island’s environment and keeping its people in “inhumane poverty.”

Francis urged President Andry Rajoelina on Saturday to provide Madagascar’s people with jobs and alternative sources of income so they aren’t forced to cut down trees to find fertile soil and engage in contraband and illegal exportation of the island’s diverse flora, fauna and mineral resources.

Madagascar is home to 5% of the world’s plant and animal species, many of which are endemic to the island. Yet it is also one of the world’s poorest countries.

AP-TEN-US-OPEN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Nadal beats Berrettini to reach US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th from all Grand Slam tournaments by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Nadal trailed 4-0 and 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker but took the last four points.

One service break was all the second-seeded Nadal would need in the second set before he dominated the third. He never faced a break point in the entire match.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

It is Medvedev’s first major final.

If Nadal wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam trophies.

BOAT FIRE-CALIFORNIA

Vigil held for 34 killed in California dive boat fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The 34 people who died in a diving boat fire off Southern California are being remembered by those who shared their love of the sea.

Hundreds turned out Friday evening for a vigil at a Santa Barbara park.

Clergy offered words of solace, musicians offered harp music and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” and a diving instructor said a common love of diving “bonds us together for eternity.”

Only five crew members survived Monday’s sinking of the Conception off Santa Cruz Island.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says it appears the victims died from smoke inhalation as they slept in a bunkroom below deck.

Divers have recovered all but one body.

The Coast Guard says safety concerns over gusty winds halted efforts to salvage the boat Friday.

