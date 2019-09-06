Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Dorian churns toward eastern Canada WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Dorian is continuing to churn…

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dorian churns toward eastern Canada

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Dorian is continuing to churn northeast, away from North Carolina and toward eastern Canada.

In an 8 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is about 275 miles (443 km) south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and travelling northeast at 24 mph.

The Category 1 storm continues to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 kph).

Forecasters expect Dorian to bring hurricane-force winds to parts of Nova Scotia on Saturday night.

Water levels in North Carolina are expected to continue to recede Friday night.

A hurricane warning is in effect for eastern Nova Scotia from Hubbards to Avonport.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macy, Longoria urge no jail time for Huffman

BOSTON (AP) — Felicity Huffman is getting support from her husband, William H. Macy, and her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Eva Longoria in her bid to avoid jail time.

The two fellow actors filed letters with a federal court Friday urging leniency over Huffman’s role in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a month in jail. Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get probation, community service and a fine.

Macy says their family has struggled since his wife’s arrest. Longoria wrote that Huffman “always leads with her heart and has always put others first.”

The actress filed her own letter saying she has “a deep and abiding shame.”

She is among 51 people charged in a scheme in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid a consultant to bribe coaches and test administrators to help their children get into college.

SPECIAL ELECTION-NORTH CAROLINA

NC election tests Trump clout, suburban flight from GOP

MINT HILL, N.C. (AP) — There’s a tossup special election for a House seat from North Carolina next Tuesday. And it’s shaping up as a test of President Donald Trump’s pull on voters and whether the suburbs are continuing the flight from Republicans that fueled the party’s 2018 congressional election debacle.

The House district flows eastward from the prosperous Charlotte suburbs into rural areas hugging the South Carolina border. It’s up for grabs after state officials invalidated last November’s election following voter fraud allegations.

Trump won the district easily in 2016 and is holding an election-eve rally Monday for Republican candidate Dan Bishop. He faces Democrat Dan McCready, who narrowly lost last fall’s nullified race.

McCready is a former Marine and Harvard MBA who’s taken centrist positions. Bishop is a conservative and Trump loyalist.

SUPREME COURT-GORSUCH

AP Interview: Gorsuch rues loss of civility in public life

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch (GOR’-suhch) is following the path of Supreme Court colleagues-turned-authors in a new book in which he laments the loss of civility in public discourse.

The 52-year-old justice says in an interview with The Associated Press that he wrote “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” because Americans should remember that their political opponents “love this country as much as we do.”

But Gorsuch has little to say about the president who appointed him to the Supreme Court and who routinely brands his opponents dopes, losers, liars and worse.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s rough speech, Gorsuch says he’s not going to talk about politics.

TRUMP-HURRICANE DORIAN

Agency reverses course on Trump’s Alabama hurricane claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is reversing course on the question of whether President Donald Trump tweeted stale information about Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting Alabama.

On Sunday, Trump warned that Alabama, along with the Carolinas and Georgia, was “most likely to be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

The National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted in response that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.”

But the president has been adamant he was correct.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has now issued a statement saying information provided to Trump through Monday demonstrated that “tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama.”

The NOAA statement also says the National Weather Service tweet “spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

OBIT-ROBERT MUGABE-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN chief lauds Mugabe role in fighting apartheid

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Robert Mugabe’s “role in securing the independence of Zimbabwe and the fight against apartheid are key parts of his legacy.”

According to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-general will be sending a letter “offering condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe” following Mugabe’s death earlier Friday.

Dujarric also noted Mugabe’s “notable contributions” when chairing organizations such as the former Organization of African Unity and the Southern African Development Community.

He also said Mugabe was a regular participant in meetings and conferences at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Dujarric said “the United Nations remains strongly committed to supporting Zimbabwe in its efforts to promote inclusive stability, sustainable development, democratic governance and human rights.”

US OPEN

Nadal beats Berrettini to reach US Open final; Medvedev next

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal has moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Nadal trailed 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker before taking the next four points and was on his way Friday night.

The second-seeded Nadal never faced a break point in the match.

He will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday for the title.

It will be Nadal’s 27 Grand Slam final.

If he wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam singles trophies.

Medvedev reached his first major final by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 earlier Friday.

INDIA-MOON-MISSION

India loses communication with its unmanned moon lander

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it aimed to land on the south pole of the moon and deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

The space agency was analyzing data as it worked to determine what had happened.

“Communications from lander to ground station was lost,” said K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation. “The data is being analysed.”

A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there.

The roughly $140 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

Before the mishap, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the space center in Bengaluru to witness the planned landing in the early hours of Saturday and congratulate scientists who were part of the mission.

The space agency’s chairman had earlier called Chandrayaan-2 the “most complex mission ever” undertaken by the space agency.

The mission lifted off on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan space centre, in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

After its launch on July 22, Chandrayaan-2 spent several weeks making its way to the moon, ultimately entering lunar orbit on Aug 20.

On Sept. 2, Vikram separated from the mission’s orbiter, and the lander began a series of braking maneuvers to lower its orbit and ready itself for landing.

VAPING-LUNG DAMAGE

US health officials report 3rd vaping death, repeat warning

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

Officials on Friday said they had identified 450 possible illnesses, including at least three deaths, in 33 states. The count includes a newly reported death in Indiana.

Health officials say no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of the sickened — but not all — were people who had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.

A week ago, U.S. officials pegged the number at 215 possible cases in 25 states. Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months. Most are teens.

BOAT FIRE-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Winds halt dive boat salvage effort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says safety concerns have halted efforts to salvage the dive boat Conception, which claimed 34 lives when it caught fire and sank off the Southern California coast.

Petty Officer Mark Barney says forecasts of gusty winds made it too risky to continue the operation off of Santa Cruz Island.

Winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) are predicted through the weekend. Authorities say salvage operations will resume when it’s safe to do so.

The Conception is lying upside down in some 65 feet (20 meters) of water. Barney says authorities want to keep it as intact as possible when they raise it.

Thirty-three bodies have been recovered. Divers are still looking for the final victim.

